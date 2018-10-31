Headaches, help up the stairs: How much are unnecessary 911 calls costing you?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 investigates false alarms and unnecessary 911 calls tying up firefighters who could be needed elsewhere.
It's a problem in many communities, including DeKalb County, where the fire chief says they're seeing an increase in unnecessary emergency calls.
It’s gotten to a point that when firefighters get dispatched, they don't always need directions, they know the way by heart because they've been to that address numerous times already.
But every time they get the call for help, they have to respond, even if they know more than likely it's not a real emergency.
Channel 2’s Sophia Choi rode along with firefighters as they responded to several calls.
One woman has called nearly 150 times this year alone, sometimes for help getting in and out of her apartment – and that’s not the only repeat caller.
