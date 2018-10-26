0 Georgia woman says controversial drug led to series of health problems

A Georgia woman blames a controversial drug for ruining her life and the lives of thousands of other women. Her lawsuit claims several pharmaceutical companies failed to warn about crippling side effects.

The drug Lupron was originally approved for prostate cancer, but for the last 20 years women have taken it to relieve pelvic pain.

The Georgia woman’s case is being watched closely by patients both male and female who now consider themselves Lupron victims.

Terry Paulsen is not yet 60 years old, but she looks closer to 80 years old.

“How do you feel right now?” Channel 2’s Consumer Reporter Jim Strickland asked Paulsen.

“My body is on fire. My joints have arthritis everywhere,” Paulsen answered.

In another life, Paulsen was a neonatal emergency nurse and avid equestrian. For her interview with Channel 2, Paulsen needed a recliner. She has endured multiple surgeries, mysterious rashes and constant pain.

“Has this been going on for 14 years?” asked Strickland. “Since I got Lupron in 2004, we did not know this was coming,” replied Paulsen.

Lupron is an injection. It stops the production of sex hormones. Paulsen had only two shots to treat her endometriosis, painful lesions of uterine-like tissue that feed on estrogen.

“And this drug needs to have a black box warning on it, because I know what it did to me,” said Paulsen. At the time, the Lupron label cautioned about “…a loss in bone density. But for a period of up to six months, this bone loss should not be clinically significant.”

The current label drops that claim.

Paulsen isn't the only one saying they are suffering from Lupron.

2 Investigates is documenting the thousands of complaints about the drug and the controversy over the new pill for endometriosis, Monday at 5 and 6 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.

RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.