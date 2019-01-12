Study: Construction workers more likely to die of opioid overdoses than others

Construction sites and cranes are popping up all over metro Atlanta, but there is a serious problem facing construction workers.
A Massachusetts study found construction workers were six times more likely to die of opioid overdoses than the general population.
Georgia doesn’t track the number of fatal opioid overdoses by profession, but Massachusetts does. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health looked at death reports and occupations between 2011 and 2015. It found of the 4,300 people who died of opioid overdoses, more than 1,000 worked in construction.
“We found that in occupations and jobs where there’s a high report of injuries, that’s one area where we saw more opioid deaths, potentially as more people treating their pain with opioids,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Bharel said another potential risk factor is less paid sick time.
“You could say that potentially there was less time to heal, so they were coming back to work sooner,” said Bharel.
The construction industry knows the toll the opioid epidemic is taking on its workers.
Georgia’s Workers’ Compensation Board also is aware of the opioid problem.
“Last year there were over 8 million prescriptions written for opioid class of drugs,” said the Board’s Chairman Judge Frank McKay. He said that’s an indication that opioids are over-prescribed in Georgia.
