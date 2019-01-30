ATLANTA - You may think a touchdown starts on the field, but really, it starts long before -- when the football is made.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was at the NFL Experience, where he watched workers from Wilson build an official NFL Super Bowl football, from cowhide to laces.
How do they do that? Making NFL footballs! Watch CH2! pic.twitter.com/dDAJJ83GwN— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) January 30, 2019
What does it take to make the perfect Super Bowl football?
Jim Gatchell is a Wilson ‘ball turner.’ See how NFL footballs are made on CH2 starting at 4! pic.twitter.com/ddH2UTiXY2— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) January 30, 2019
We'll show you how Wilson's football makers make the official Super Bowl football, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
