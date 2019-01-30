19-year-old Georgia deputy killed in two-car wreck while on duty

GLASCOCK COUNTY - A 19-year-old Glascock County deputy died in a car wreck Tuesday, authorities confirmed.
Deputy Joshua Ryer Jr. of Gibson was on duty Tuesday afternoon when he was fatally injured in a two-car wreck on Ga. 47 and Andrew Drive in Washington, Augusta-based news station WJBF reported. He had only worked at the sheriff’s office for about six months.
A woman in the other car was taken to August University Medical Center for treatment, the news station reported. Her condition was not provided.
Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelly posted on Facebook, “Please be in prayer for the sheriff’s office as we mourn the loss of one of our beloved sheriff deputies. For the rest of the week, the office will be close.”
The Wilkes County Emergency Services Facebook page posted a statement on the incident, which said:
“Wilkes County EMS/EMA extends our deepest sympathy to the Glascock County Sheriff Department with the loss of Deputy Joshua Ryer, Jr. Deputy Ryer who was only 19, was killed in our county today while on duty. He was a resident of Gibson, GA. Please join us in extending sympathy to his family and work family.”
No other details on the incident or investigation have been released.
AJC.com has reached out to GSP and the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
Gibson, which is the county seat of Glascock County, is about 125 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta, and it is about 45 miles southwest of Augusta.
