ATLANTA - Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response after next week’s State of the Union.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot confirmed the move Tuesday with a spokesperson for Abrams.
"Three weeks ago, I called Stacey Abrams and asked her to deliver the response to the State of the Union," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters during a press conference.
"I was very delighted when she agreed. And she is just a great spokesperson, she's an incredibly leader. She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. And she really is, if you look at her background, she knows what working people, middle class people go through," Schumer said.
Abrams has made a name for herself in national politics following her heated run for Georgia governor against now-Gov. Brian Kemp.
In the days following the November election, Abrams dropped strong suggestions that she’s either taking aim for Sen. David Perdue’s seat in two years or a rematch against Kemp in four..
The speech will be a high-profile moment for Abrams. She embarked on a “thank you” tour across the state earlier this month.
In the past, the gig has been seen as a launching pad for rising political stars.
