In her first public speech since losing the race for governor, Stacey Abrams dropped a strong suggestion she’s either taking aim for David Perdue in two years or Brian Kemp in four.
At what was billed as a surprise Friday appearance at the TedWomen 2018 talk in Palm Springs, Calif., Abrams urged the crowd to ask themselves three questions about their goals: What do I want, why do I want it, and how do I get it.
To the first question, she said she wants “justice, because poverty is immoral and a stain on our nation.” To the second, she said it should be something that “doesn’t allow you to sleep at night unless you’re dreaming about it.”
As for the third part – how to get it – she was more circumspect. From the TedBlog:
The obstacles — the debt, the fear, the fatigue — aren’t insurmountable, Abrams says, but there’s more work to be done.
“I am moving forward knowing what is in my past. I know the obstacles they have for me. I’m fairly certain they’re energizing and creating new obstacles now,” Abrams says. “They’ve got four years to figure it out. Maybe two.”
