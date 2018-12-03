Tornado strikes Georgia naval base, injuring at least 2 people

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - At least two people, and possibly as many as four, were injured at the Kings Bay Naval base Sunday afternoon after a tornado whipped through the area, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
The tornado touched down in eastern Camden county near Kings Bay Sunday afternoon before moving offshore at Cumberland Island.
The debris field from the tornado, including overturned cars and other damage, extended onto Cumberland Island, but sheriff officials said there was no reports of injuries on the island.
The CCSO reported the twister flipped a Coast Guard cutter vessel at Kings Bay, however the Coast Guard said it was a Navy barge, which detached from the dock and flipped. A
A spokesperson for the Kings Bay Naval station confirmed site 6 in the southeast corner of the base sustained damage, although damage assessments were still underway Sunday evening.
The Kings Bay Public Information Officer said four people were injured, including two sailor on a patrol boat and two fisherman on a pier.
