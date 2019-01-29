Three cases of measles confirmed in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Three people have been diagnosed with measles in metro Atlanta.
All three people who became ill are part of the same family, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Two of the cases were confirmed on Jan. 13 and a third case was confirmed on Jan. 26.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is not common in the United States.
The symptoms include a rash, fever and flu-like symptoms.
The DPH said they have no reports of additional cases from outside the family.
