High school football player severely burned in a freak accident

    HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The community is coming together to help a high school football player after more than 90 percent of his body was burned in an accident.

    The Bremen Police Department said Mayson McKinzie was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after being severely burned when a can of gasoline exploded near his family's home Saturday.

    McKinzie is a student and athlete at Bremen High School, and the brother of a Bremen police officer.

    According to the school district, he is scheduled to have his first surgery Tuesday.

    A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help his family with medical bills and other expenses. You can donate here

