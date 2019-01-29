High school football player severely burned in a freak accident

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The community is coming together to help a high school football player after more than 90 percent of his body was burned in an accident.
The Bremen Police Department said Mayson McKinzie was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after being severely burned when a can of gasoline exploded near his family's home Saturday.
McKinzie is a student and athlete at Bremen High School, and the brother of a Bremen police officer.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is speaking to the student's family, for a report on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
According to the school district, he is scheduled to have his first surgery Tuesday.
A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help his family with medical bills and other expenses. You can donate here.
FCA this morning!!! Doing it for Mayson this morning! Prayers going out!! pic.twitter.com/s3qgALPQ7x— DevilSportsInfo (@DevilSportsInfo) January 28, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- How to disable FaceTime until Apple releases fix for bug (VIDEO)
- Good Samaritan shoots, kills robbery suspect at Family Dollar, police say
- Doctor's husband accused of prescribing drugs in wife's name while she's in jail
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}