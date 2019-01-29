  • How to disable FaceTime until Apple releases fix for bug

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, you may want to disable it.

    On Monday, tech blogs reported that a bug allows some users to listen in on people they called via FaceTime without the person picking up. Some users said they were able see through the front-facing camera of the person they were calling.

    According to CNN, Apple said Monday night that it has identified the problem and will release a fix in a software update later this week.

    The bug reportedly occurs on iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.1, and Apple PCs running macOS Mojave.

    Until Apple releases the fix, CNN said you can disable the feature by doing the following: 

    "On an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings -> FaceTime, and toggle off the green button at the top of the screen. To turn it off on a Mac, open the FaceTime app and go to FaceTime on top of the screen, then select 'Turn FaceTime Off.'"

