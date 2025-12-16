Data centers debate: DeKalb commissioners to vote on regulations, application pause

Data centers will once again take center stage in DeKalb County.

County commissioner could decide on extending a pause on new applications for data centers during Tuesday’s 9 a.m. board meeting.

The concerns from neighbors who don’t want the data centers near their homes, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

DeKalb County’s current moratorium for data centers expires Tuesday. If it’s extended, that means the pause on applications continue and the county won’t grant any new licenses or permits.

The ordinance proposes an extension until March 26. The commissioners also plan to talk about regulations on data centers.

