Data centers, water & secrets: Companies using NDAs to hide water usage in Georgia

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Massive data centers proposed for metro Atlanta expect to use millions of gallons of water per day.

Concerns about massive water usage during droughts LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Some of those data centers are planning to use more water than entire Georgia towns.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has been looking into what that means for the communities around these data centers.

“If you look up the hill to the left of the bridge there,” said Coweta County resident Robert Lytten.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors in Coweta County tried to show Gray the proposed Project Sail data center on the ground, but it’s easier to see from News Chopper 2.

The facility would be bigger than all the terminals at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport combined.

“It is going to put pressure on the county water supply. There’s no doubt about it,” said Coweta County resident Steve Swope.

Water might not be the first thing you think of when you look at big, massive data centers like the Google facility in Douglas County, but most data centers rely on lots of water to cool the systems.

“Nothing uses water or energy the way that data centers do,” said Chris Manganiello, Water Policy Director for Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

He has been trying to get hard numbers to answer a pretty basic question.

“How will the operations at data centers affect a community’s water supply?” asked Manganiello.

Take that Douglas County Google site. Channel 2 Action News filed open records requests for the agreement between Google and the county.

All references to water use specifics and water requirements throughout the document are blacked out, redacted, secret.

The water use numbers for a Microsoft Data Center were also hidden.

Our open records requests even turned up non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and one agreement where the name of the company was redacted.

“In an absence of information, we’re left with more questions than answers,” said Manganiello.

Unlike most states, Georgia requires companies to share proposed water usage numbers as part of development plans.

The largest data centers are proposing using 1 million, 2 million, 5 million — even 6 million gallons of water daily.

The water tower in Newnan holds about 1 million gallons of water. Project Sail estimates it would go through six Newnan water towers per day to meet its daily need of 6 million gallons.

“You look at the Hyundai plant down there in Savannah, they use about two million gallons of water a day,” said Swope.

MORE 2 INVESTIGATES

©2025 Cox Media Group