DeKalb County neighbors rallying to fight against proposed data center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A proposed data center in Ellenwood is sparking community concern, with nearly 100 residents gathering at the Wesley Chapel Library on Tuesday night to voice their opposition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The facility, which could be a million square feet in size, has raised alarms among neighbors who fear its environmental impact and potential health effects on local communities.

“If it’s impacting the environment and it’s huge, then probably no,” neighbor Feruz Bobeobv told Channel 2’s Cory James.

Thaine McLean, another attendee, expressed his opposition, stating, “I’ll be against it to tell you the truth; it’s a lot of data in one area.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Elias Nail-Dupree, an organizer, highlighted the potential long-term health effects, saying, “These disproportionately affect Black and brown working-class communities with long-term health effects that haven’t even been studied yet.”

The meeting was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation along with Renew DeKalb, marking the fourth community meeting about the controversial project.

Organizers have planned outreach sessions to go door-to-door starting Wednesday, aiming to inform more residents about the implications of data centers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group