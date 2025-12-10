15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in South Fulton neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 15-year-old was seriously injured following a shooting on Tuesday evening in South Fulton, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the 4900 block of Delano Road.

South Fulton police were called to the scene at 6:23 p.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The South Fulton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) are actively investigating the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

