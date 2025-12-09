Man dies of asthma attack; family says EMS failed him

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta family is fighting for justice. Their son was having an asthma attack and they called for EMS, but they say those same people they called for help failed them.

Video captures the moments he waited for help LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

There is Nest camera video showing the moments that 32 year-old Charlie Christopher-Michael Evans was standing on a Stockbridge porch, waiting for Henry County EMS to arrive.

“Charlie relax, relax don’t panic,” Charlie’s sister Lindsey is heard trying to keep him calm, but you can see his labored breathing.

He didn’t have his inhaler on him. Eventually the video shows EMS arrive and that is when he collapses. Evans was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Just simply put heartbroken,” Charlie’s sister Chivonne Williams told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan. “The very people trained to save him they failed him.”

A year to the date that Evans died, his family is demanding action from Henry County.

The family said they want better training, accountability and justice.

They pointed out a line in a patient care report that said medication wasn’t given to Evans “due to equipment failure.”

“They grabbed this young man like an animal. They held him by his wrist and by his ankles and carried him while his head was hanging back during an asthma attack where he could not breathe,” said family attorney Michael Harper.

This family said they want people to understand there is a need for change.

“He should still be alive today,” Williams said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Henry County Fire Rescue but did not hear back.

