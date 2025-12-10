Warrants issued for teen driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department has issued warrants for the arrest of a teenager believed to be involved in a deadly September car crash.

On Tuesday, police issued warrants for Keondre Robinson, 18, of Mableton, who is now facing charges in the deadly crash that happened on Sept. 20 along Powder Springs Street near Laurel Springs Lane.

Robinson faces charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

According to police, Santiago Zarate-Vicente, 32, of Chicago, Ill., was driving down Powder Springs Street near Laurel Springs Lane.

That’s when police say a 2007 Lexus RX350 being driven by Robinson crossed the center line and crashed into Zarate-Vicente‘s Chevrolet Silverado.

Two passengers in the Silverado and Robinson were taken to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zarate-Vicente died because of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash or Robinson’s whereabouts to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.

