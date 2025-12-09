Ex-Athens-Clarke County police officer indicted on charges of child porn, bestiality

COMMERCE, Ga. — A former Athens-Clarke County police officer has been indicted on charges related to child exploitation and bestiality, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced on Tuesday.

Amber Nicole Ferguson, 34, of Commerce, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 2 and arraigned on Dec. 4. The charges include production and attempted production of child pornography, possession of child sexual abuse material involving a minor under the age of 12, and production of obscene material.

“Sexual predators who prey upon children or sexually abuse animals for the purpose of disseminating images of the abuse face significant prison time if convicted in federal court,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama Steven N. Schrank stated, “The actions alleged in this indictment represent a profound betrayal of the trust and responsibility placed in law enforcement officers.”

The investigation began after a family member of the two minors reported suspicions to the Commerce Police Department, leading to the discovery of child porn on Ferguson’s phone, officials said.

Further investigation revealed images involving horse and dog bestiality allegedly possessed by Ferguson.

The indictment alleges that Ferguson produced both the bestiality images and child porn.

If convicted of production or attempted production of child pornography, Ferguson faces at least 15 years in prison.

“Few crimes are as vile as those committed against children. When the offender is someone who swore an oath to protect the public and uphold the law, it is an even deeper violation,” Chris Hosey, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said.

