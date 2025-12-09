Shooting on Kentucky State University campus; injuries reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A university in Kentucky is on lockdown for a shooting reported on its campus Tuesday.

Frankfort Police said they responded to Kentucky State University around 3:35 p.m. local time for “an active aggressor.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including campus police, secured the campus and have a suspect in custody, police said on Facebook.

Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media they they were aware of some injuries.

“Let’s pray for all those affected,” he said.

The Kentucky State campus was put on lockdown.

DEVELOPING STORY. We will update as more information becomes available.

