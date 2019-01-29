Armed robbery suspect shot at Family Dollar, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County Family Dollar store.
Channel 2 Action News learned that from police that an armed robbery suspect was shot at the store on 7042 Covington Highway.
Police said that they believe that someone from inside store shot the suspect.
Authorities confirmed that there is one person is dead.
