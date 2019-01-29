  • Armed robbery suspect shot at Family Dollar, police say

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County Family Dollar store.

    Channel 2 Action News learned that from police that an armed robbery suspect was shot at the store on 7042 Covington Highway.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]

    Police said that they believe that someone from inside store shot the suspect.

    Authorities confirmed that there is one person is dead.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE report

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories