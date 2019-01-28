Doctor's husband accused of prescribing drugs in wife's name while she's in jail

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Drug Enforcement Administration agents said they busted an illegal prescription drug operation, and Channel 2 Action News was there as investigators moved in.
A prosecutor said the Psycare LLC Clinic in Fayetteville continued to churn out prescriptions even while the psychiatrist whose name appeared on them, Dr. Ginari Price, was in the Fayette County Jail for DUI, fleeing, attempting to elude and more.
The doctor's co-workers, including her husband, Michael Price, have now joined her on the jail rolls.
DEA agent Chuvalo Truesdell said Fayette County district attorney's investigator Saul Alter learned what was going on with the prescriptions and reached out to the DEA, whose tactical diversion squad teamed with the district attorney, Sheriff's Office and Georgia Composite Medical Board and began an undercover investigation.
Deputies said Dr. Price helped her husband and two nurse practitioners practice medicine, even though they aren't licensed.
