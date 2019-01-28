ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools was the first school system to close Tuesday for the winter weather that's expected to move into Georgia.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also announced in a news conference that they are closing state and city offices Tuesday.
We have our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists using the most advanced weather technology to track the snow mix as it moves to Georgia.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:
11:04 a.m.: Fulton County schools will close on Tuesday due to the winter weather.
10:56 a.m.: Clayton County schools will close on Tuesday due to the winter weather.
Clayton County Public Schools will close on Tuesday, January 29 due to inclement weather. Please see the following announcement for additional information. pic.twitter.com/BkTnRKhwwA— Clayton County Public Schools (@CCPSNews) January 28, 2019
10:39 a.m.: Atlanta Public Schools will close Tuesday ahead of the winter weather.
Due to the anticipated inclement weather including snow and ice and in alignment with the @CityofAtlanta and @GovKemp @apsupdate schools and offices closed on Tuesday, Jan.29. pic.twitter.com/4eoLNHOGPP— ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) January 28, 2019
