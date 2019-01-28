  • MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: Metro Atlanta schools closed Tuesday ahead of snow mix

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools was the first school system to close Tuesday for the winter weather that's expected to move into Georgia.

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also announced in a news conference that they are closing state and city offices Tuesday.

    11:04 a.m.: Fulton County schools will close on Tuesday due to the winter weather.

    10:56 a.m.: Clayton County schools will close on Tuesday due to the winter weather. 

    10:39 a.m.: Atlanta Public Schools will close Tuesday ahead of the winter weather.

