ATLANTA - Temperatures will be mild Monday but a big plunge in temperatures with possible snow mix is coming beginning Tuesday.
Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking the arctic front as it makes its way across the country toward Georgia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued beginning Tuesday at 4 a.m. for:
- Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Union, Towns, White
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking winter weather in metro Atlanta for more than 30 years for Channel 2 Action News. She said the band of snow mix will begin entering the north Georgia mountains early Tuesday morning and then move into metro Atlanta in the afternoon.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to continuously update the timing and amount of the winter weather, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Atlanta officials have already begun treating roads with brine ahead of the winter weather.
Since 7AM today, Public Works crews have pretreated Priority 1 roads & bridges with a brine solution in preparation for Tuesday’s #winterweather. pic.twitter.com/xJt9XWS9Yl— ATLPublicWorks (@ATLPublicWorks) January 27, 2019
Behind the snow mix will come a dramatic drop in temperatures.
[READ: What's the difference between a watch and a warning?]
Wind chills will drop into the low to mid teens across much of the area with single digits expected in the North Georgia mountains late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Winds will rapidly increase behind the cold front during the day Tuesday and persist into Tuesday night.
Expect northwest winds around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph.
[Cold, ice, snow: How to prepare for winter weather in the weeks ahead]
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}