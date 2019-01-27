Georgia will get to enjoy some sunshine and average temperatures on Sunday, but that will change this week with a blast of arctic air heading our way.
With the approaching cold front, parts of north Georgia could even see a wintry mix turn to snow on Tuesday.
Current models show higher accumulation in the north Georgia mountains, while trace amounts of snow are possible in metro Atlanta, acording to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.
"Light snow near the metro could cause big problems on the roads late Tuesday and Wednesday morning," Deon said.
Severe Weather Team 2 will be monitoring the cold front and possible snow headed our way. Stay with us as we update and break down the newest models all weekend long on Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]
Here's a look at the latest forecast snow amounts. Highest snowfall will be in the mountains. Light snow near the metro could cause big problems on the roads late Tuesday/Wednesday AM. pic.twitter.com/Y0qAhIJiER— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 27, 2019
For Sunday and Monday, Georgia will enjoy temperatures in the mid 50s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day Tuesday.
The cold will linger throughout Wednesday and Thursday mornings with temperatures starting out in the teens.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}