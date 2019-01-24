Emergency officials want you to be prepared for cold weather

MILTON, Ga. - With the coldest temperatures of the season on the way next week and with winter far from over, local emergency officials are warning neighbors to be prepared.
Matt Marietta, deputy fire chief and emergency manager for the city of Milton, told Channel 2’s Katie Walls that this is the time of year his department responds to chimney fires.
“Right off the bat, if you have a wood-burning chimney, have it inspected,” Marietta said.
When winter weather is in the forecast, watch it closely. You can download the Severe Weather Team 2 App to receive the most recent forecast and track any changes.
The rain/ice/snow line can change rapidly in north Georgia, making it challenging to pretreat roadways.
Milton’s narrow, tree-lined roads make travel especially dangerous during winter weather.
“If we’re asking you to stay off the roadway, there’s a reason,” Marietta said.
If you do have to travel, do so carefully and be prepared with blankets, a portable phone charger, jumper cables, flashlight, an ice scraper and kitty litter or ice melt to gain traction should you become stuck.
At home, Marietta recommends having three days' worth of food, water and medication ready at all times.
If you’re on a lifesaving device like a respirator or oxygen tank, register with the city.
A member of the fire department will check on you during power outages and severe weather.
