Mom says school resource officer leaked video of her child being attacked

ATLANTA - The mother of a 13-year-old girl says video captured the moments another student attacked her child at school.
Ayuna Reynolds said her daughter's attacker is now sharing the video on social media.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was at Kipp Ways Academy, where video shows a fight break out between the two students.
Reynolds says she learned a school resource officer recorded the video with his cellphone and sent it to the alleged attacker's parents. That child then got access to the video and shared it, Reynolds says.
Reynolds says the whole incident has been traumatizing to her daughter and she's upset the video got out in the first place.
How the school said they are planning to punish the school resource officer, and why this mother says it isn't enough, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
