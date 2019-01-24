Worker shot inside popular restaurant; Shooter(s) on the run

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are actively searching for the person or people who shot a 60-year-old man working at a popular Hall County restaurant late Wednesday night.
The Gainesville Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that the person or people entered Huddle House on Jesse Jewell Parkway around 11:30 p.m. and shot the man multiple times.
A woman working inside the restaurant was able to escape and get help at a nearby convenience store.
The victim, identified as Michael Benham, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Police said he’s expected to survive.
We're at the scene as investigators work to learn more about the shooting and look for those involved. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for a LIVE report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}