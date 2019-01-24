Police: Shipping container held $1M worth of high-potency pot, THC vape cartridges

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - More than $1 million worth of drugs were found inside a large shipping container at a warehouse in Forsyth County, authorities say.
Inside was about 170 pounds of high-quality marijuana and more than 1,200 THC oil vaporize cartridges.
Authorities arrested Kevin Marrero, 35, of Atlanta. They say Marrero signed for delivery of the shipping container off Trotters Way in south Forsyth County.
