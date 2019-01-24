COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police told Channel 2 Action News a pair of gunmen tricked a bicyclist into pulling over before robbing him along the Silver Comet Trail in Cobb County.
The way the gunmen set up the victim has many families concerned.
Police said the victim was riding his bike on the trail last Friday when two men with guns blindsided him and demanded his wallet in the path, west of Anderson Mill Road.
“I usually run alone. I do carry Mace with me for protection,” said Alison Hoeh, who runs Silver Comet Trail every day.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose informed Hoeh of the incident and she said she never expected someone to commit a violent crime there.
Police described the robbery as unusual.
Jose uncovers the trick police say the men used so you can make sure it doesn't happen to you, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Worker shot inside popular metro Atlanta restaurant; Shooter(s) on the run
- Gunman storms Florida bank, kills at least 5 people, police say
- Pastor watched his 2 sons leave church before they died in tragic car accident
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}