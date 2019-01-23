A Coweta County pastor, his family and the community are mourning his two sons who died in a car accident.
Josh and Kahlil Royston were killed when their car left the road and crashed into trees off Smokey Road around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to Georgia State patrol
Josh Royston, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene and Kahlil Royston, 17, died from his injuries after being taken to Atlanta Medical Center. Both were students at Newnan High School.
Pastor Kevin Royston told Channel 2's Tom Jones that he had just watched his sons leave OutReach Church before the crash happened.
How the pastor wants his sons to be remembered and the strength he is drawing from his faith, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Two brothers. Two lives lost. One horrific crash. I’m speaking to friends and their father about their loss. The story is coming up at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dVzRNYEuXO— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 23, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Arrest made in connection with incapacitated woman who gave birth
- Teen arrested after threatening to blow up, shoot out middle school, police say
- At least 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}