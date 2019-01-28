ATLANTA - At least 80 MARTA bus drivers called in sick Monday morning, MARTA officials announced at a news conference addressing their Super Bowl plans.
Channel 2 Action News originally reported in December that MARTA bus drivers were considering a strike before Super Bowl LIII.
Sources told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston some drivers were upset about pay and required overtime.
MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker said that rail service is not affected by workers calling out sick.
"It's very disappointing. have spoken to several of union leadership and they assured me they are trying to get people back to work. We see no impact and don't expect any impact our rail service. Although I am truly disappointed, we are working hard to make sure all rush hours are completely staffed," MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker said.
Parker announced that MARTA and union leaders worked through Saturday night to come to a new agreement that includes pay raises. He did not disclose any terms agreements.
