0 Mercedes-Benz survival guide: Where to eat, drink and stay for the Super Bowl

The biggest football game of the year is coming to Atlanta and we have a brand new stadium that has a lot to offer to the lucky fans who scored Super Bowl tickets.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has top-notch restaurants, drinks and other things to do - oh yeah, you can also watch the Super Bowl from AMAZING views all around the stadium.

[What you can and can't bring into Mercedes-Benz Stadium]

If you're planning on attending the game, here is everything you need to know.

Food:

ATL Fan Fare: Sections 105 and 113

Sections 105 and 113 ATL Grill: Sections 107 & 133

Sections 107 & 133 ATL Pretzel Co.: Sections 120

Sections 120 Bruster’s Real Ice Cream : 100 level (southwest and northwest sides), 200 level (northeast and southwest sides), 300 level (southeast, southwest and northwest sides)

: 100 level (southwest and northwest sides), 200 level (northeast and southwest sides), 300 level (southeast, southwest and northwest sides) Bud & Burgers: Sections 118

Sections 118 Chick-fil-A: 100 level (northwest and southwest sides)

100 level (northwest and southwest sides) Delia’s Chicken Sausage : 100, 200 and 300 levels

: 100, 200 and 300 levels Dippin' Dots: Sections 106 & 126

Sections 106 & 126 Farm Burger: 200 level (northeast side)

200 level (northeast side) Fresh Mex: Sections 104 & 125

Sections 104 & 125 Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q: 100 level (east side), 200 level (north side), 300 level (north side); Fox Bros. Tex Mex-a-Cue stand is located on the 300 level (south side)

100 level (east side), 200 level (north side), 300 level (north side); Fox Bros. Tex Mex-a-Cue stand is located on the 300 level (south side) Fries Up: Section 123

Section 123 Gamechanger : 200 level (west side)

: 200 level (west side) Golden Brown & Delicious: 100 level (southwest side)

100 level (southwest side) Goose Island Carvery: Section 107 & 122

Section 107 & 122 Hot Press Express: Section 104 & 124

Section 104 & 124 Capital Crust Pizza: 115 & 131

115 & 131 Iberian Pig: 200 level concourse (club level, north and south sides)

200 level concourse (club level, north and south sides) Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q: 100 level (southwest side), 200 level (southwest side), 300 level (south side)

100 level (southwest side), 200 level (southwest side), 300 level (south side) King of Pops: roaming carts on all levels

roaming carts on all levels Miss D’s Popcorn: 100 level (southeast and west sides), 200 level (south side) and 300 level (southeast and west sides)

100 level (southeast and west sides), 200 level (south side) and 300 level (southeast and west sides) Molly B’s Kitchen (the concession stand next to Molly B’s restaurant): 100 level (northeast)

(the concession stand next to Molly B’s restaurant): 100 level (northeast) Papa John’s : 200 level (southeast), 300 level (north side)

: 200 level (southeast), 300 level (north side) Smoke and Pour: Sections 117

Sections 117 Snackology 101 : 100 level (southwest), 200 level (south side), 300 level (northeast side)

: 100 level (southwest), 200 level (south side), 300 level (northeast side) Shock Top Brat: Section 116

Section 116 Sublime Doughnuts: Delta Sky 360 Club and Mercedes-Benz Club

Delta Sky 360 Club and Mercedes-Benz Club Two Urban Licks: Section 115

Drinks:

Terrapin Brewing Neighborhood Bar: Section 106

Section 106 Jack Daniel's Neighborhood Bar: Section 114

Section 114 Budweiser Biergarten: Section 119

Section 119 Absolut Vodka Neighborhood Bar: Section 124

Section 124 Heineken Neighborhood Bar: Section 132

Section 132 Column Bar: Section 135

Section 135 Heineken Cart: Section 116

Section 116 Anheuser-Busch Cart: Section 107

Section 107 Miller Lite Cart: Sections 116, 121, 124 & 131

Sections 116, 121, 124 & 131 Bacardi Cart: Sections 117 & 122

Sections 117 & 122 Avion Cart: Section 1117

Section 1117 Corona Cart: Section 126

Parking:

Fans can purchase parking through the Atlanta-based Park Mobile, using the Falcons, Atlanta United or Mercedes-Benz Stadium apps or parking.mercedesbenzstadium.com. Park Mobile offers 13,000 parking spaces, and fans can secure parking prior to events to save money from buying a parking space on the day of the event.

If you want directional assistance during game days or events, download and use Waze for turn-by-turn directions. Type the lot name into Waze, select the lot, then select “Go” to be navigated to the lot. In addition to this, all parking passes will have a direct link to the lot that you select.

The stadium offers MARTA pickup locations at the stadium. The stadium also has taxi stands available. The most reliable places to direct guests are the Upper Andrew Young International Boulevard, around Phillips Arena, GWCC main entrance or the Omni Hotel. Guests will exit Gate 2, Gate 3 or Gate 4 and walk across International Plaza to the taxi stands.

What you can and can't bring into the Stadium:

Here’s what security will allow in Mercedes-Benz:

Bags and totes that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”X6”X12”;

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar);

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Note that exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at any gate. Diapers can be carried in a clear bag, as opposed to a traditional diaper bag.

Binoculars, cameras and smart phones are allowed as long as the item is not in its own bag.

Clear seat cushions and seat pads without pockets, zippers, compartments or covers are permitted. Blankets are allowed to be carried in.

If a guest has an item that isn’t allowed in the stadium, four bag valet locations will be available for a fee near the entry gates.

Here are the prohibited items:

Purses larger than a clutch bag;

Coolers;

Briefcases;

Backpacks;

Fanny packs;

Cinch bags;

Non-approved seat cushions, including large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers. You can have your cushion examined at the club guest services office;

Luggage of any kind;

Computer bags;

Camera bags;

Any bag larger than the permissible size﻿

Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be turned away from the stadium well before they reach the gates.

