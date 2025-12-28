Boil water advisory in effect for part of Demorest after water main break

DEMOREST, Ga. — A water main break in Demorest is causing residents and businesses in part of the city to have to boil water for safety.

According to the city, the water main break happened on Saturday and crews have been working since to fix the issue.

The break, described as unexpected by city officials, said residents impacted may have little to no water pressure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

To ensure safety regarding water quality, a boil water advisory was issued for the following areas:

Crane Mill Road from the 2550 block to King Road

Mt. Zion Road west of Ga. 365

Crane Mill intersection to Hall County Line

Alonzo Wade Road

King Road

Coon Creek Underwood Road

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said the issue may have disrupted water supplies or caused water pressure in various parts of the water system to drop to very low levels.

“The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure," officials said in a statement.

In order to properly boil tap water for safe use, water customers should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container

Continue heating water for one minute once it starts to boil

Remove the water from the heat source and allow it to cool before use

For health reasons, boiled water should be used for drinking, hygiene, food and formula preparation, making ice and giving water to pets until the advisory is lifted.

City officials said the boil water advisory will remain in effect until appropriate testing is finished to ensure there is no longer a public health concern.

Anyone with questions can contact the city at 678-315-1813.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group