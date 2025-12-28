5 juveniles detained as part of Atlantic Station shooting, fireworks investigation

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said that a situation at Atlantic Station involving fireworks, juveniles and a gunfight led to five juveniles being detained.

Channel 2 Action News was at Atlantic Station on Saturday night, when police say security there called for backup while responding to a group of juveniles fighting on Market Street.

When APD officers arrived to provide support to Atlantic Station security personnel, they found a “very large crowd of young people.”

During the investigation, police said they determined fireworks had been lit and shot off in and around Atlantic Station.

While assisting on-location, police said they coordinated a strategic and safe dispersal of the crowd, with assistance from multiple law enforcement units and agencies from across Atlanta.

As dispersal efforts continued, police said they saw a group of juveniles exchanging gunfire near 17th Street and Spring Street, which damaged nearby businesses.

At the time, police had set up a road block on 17th. Damage was visible at the Invesco office building on Spring Street as well.

That’s where five juveniles were detained as part of the investigation.

Throughout the incident, police said no one was injured and only property damage was reported.

