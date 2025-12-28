Athens house fire on Christmas Eve sends resident to burn unit, cause under investigation

ATHENS, Ga. — A fire on Christmas Eve left an Athens resident in an Augusta burn unit to recover from their injuries.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, crews were sent to a home on North Avenue around 10:40 p.m. the night before Christmas.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a home under heavy fire conditions in 80% of the structure and immediately started working to get the flames under control and rescue anyone inside.

Firefighters forced their way in through a side door and found a single person inside, then took them out and got them to emergency medical services.

The fire department said National EMS took over patient care and took the patient to Piedmont Athens Regional before they were transferred to the Augusta Burn Center.

Then, firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and search for other potential occupants. The department said they were able to confirm all occupants were accounted for and put the fire out.

“This incident highlights the importance of coordinated fire attack, rapid decision-making and selfless teamwork,” Chief Nate Moss said in a statement. “Because of the quick actions of our firefighters, a person was located and life-saving efforts were made under extremely challenging conditions.”

Moss said the department was “extremely proud” of their crews’ actions on Christmas Eve.

The blaze is now under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office and anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Kevin Kearney, the lead investigator, at 706-613-3365.

