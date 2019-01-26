With the fans come the police: Atlanta ramps up security ahead of Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Super Bowl week has officially kicked off in Atlanta, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city in the coming days.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was in downtown Atlanta, where there is a huge police presence.
The city has also installed thousands of cameras.
Seiden got a rare look inside Atlanta Police Department's Joint Operation Center, where dozens of officers are monitoring the cameras at all times. The Atlanta Police Department is also getting help from the FBI and the GBI.
On Saturday, @Atlanta_Police activated their joint operations center. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are working hard and ready to respond to any kind of emergency. #wSB53 pic.twitter.com/vMh9N3KmJ7— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 26, 2019
We'll give you an inside look into law enforcement operations during the Super Bowl, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
