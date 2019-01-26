  • With the fans come the police: Atlanta ramps up security ahead of Super Bowl

    By: Allie Goolrick

    ATLANTA - Super Bowl week has officially kicked off in Atlanta, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city in the coming days.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden was in downtown Atlanta, where there is a huge police presence. 

    The city has also installed thousands of cameras. 

    Seiden got a rare look inside Atlanta Police Department's Joint Operation Center, where dozens of officers are monitoring the cameras at all times. The Atlanta Police Department is also getting help from the FBI and the GBI. 

