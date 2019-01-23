0 Can't afford the Super Bowl? Try the NFL Experience

ATLANTA - If you can't afford tickets to Super Bowl LII, there's another way to enjoy the excitement of the big game.

The NFL Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai will open at the World Congress Center on Saturday. Over 800,000 square feet will be transformed into an NFL interactive theme park. The centerpiece is a stadium-sized field where fans can practice kicks and play games.

"We will be running clinics for boys and girls ages 6 to 14." said NFL Director of Events Nicki Ewell.

The experience will also include interactive exhibits, NFL players signing autographs and the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy, which that fans can take selfies with.

"It's 800,000 square feet of football fantasy that anyone would want to see if you're a football fan. Even you're not, we can convert you when you come on down." said Ewell.

Crews at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have completed the first coat of field paint for the big game. Team logos for the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have been painted in the end zones and sidelines.

"The work is really time consuming. You're here early, and leave late every day. Everything out here will be trafficked on. Pregame, halftime and postgame show. All those entries will have to be rehersed." said NFL Field Director Ed Mangan.

NFL officials said they would like to open the re-trackable roof at the stadium, but will wait to make a decision closer to Super Bowl Sunday, which is Feb. 3

"It's not something you have in most buildings. So to have that flexibility to do that, one way or another, is a luxury we are excited about." said NFL Senior Director of Events, Erick Finkelstein.

