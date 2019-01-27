21-year-old Louisiana man accused of killing 5 captured in Virginia, sheriff says

RICHMOND, VA. - Authorities say the 21-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing at least five people in Louisiana was captured Sunday in Virginia.
Dakota Theriot was located early Sunday in Richmond County, Virginia, according to a statement from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Theriot will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons, the statement said.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news conference Saturday that Theriot is the “prime suspect” in the deaths of his parents Keith Theriot, 50, and Elizabeth Theriot, 50, of Gonzales.
Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20, in Livingston Parish, authorities said. Webre said they were not relatives of the suspect but appeared to know him.
