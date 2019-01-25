Family of 5, including 3 children, pregnant woman, poisoned by carbon monoxide

MARIETTA, Ga. - A family of five, including three young children and a pregnant woman, were rushed to the hospital after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at their home in Cobb County.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was in Marietta, where police said the family used a charcoal grill to heat the home.
Jose spoke to concerned neighbors, who saw emergency responders swarm the home and are worried about the children.
Firefighters said the family's heater was not working.
Temperatures in metro Atlanta were in the 20s Friday morning.
We're working to learn the conditions of the victims, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
