POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Four people are dead and two others are wounded in two separate shootings in Polk County, according the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
According the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they have agents from three regional offices responding to the scene in Rockmart.
Three GBI regional offices are responding to Rockmart, GA to assist in an investigation involving multiple fatalities. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. pic.twitter.com/jT6VZZCuua— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) January 25, 2019
It is unclear if a shooter is in custody.
