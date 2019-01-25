BREAKING: Trump expected to propose deal to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump was expected to announce Friday that he will approve a short-term funding plan to reopen the government after a historic 35-day-long shutdown, according to ABC News.
The proposed deal will not include any funding for his $5.7 billion border wall request, congressional and White House sources told ABC News.
Trump is expected to break the news in a statement in the Rose Garden at 1:30 p.m., though sources cautioned that the deal is "not locked in," ABC News reported.
JUST IN: Pres. Trump to "make remarks regarding the shutdown in the Rose Garden today at 1:30pm," White House says. https://t.co/r2fcXGxbyQ pic.twitter.com/spqccpBfsD— ABC News (@ABC) January 25, 2019
The moves come as flights were delayed across the East Coast Friday due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.
The nation's airports have been hit particularly hard by the shutdown, which has forced some TSA and FAA workers to report to work without being paid.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr was in Clayton County Friday, where TSA workers were offered free gas at a gas station near the airport.
It was a small comfort as workers struggle to make ends meet on the second week of missed paychecks.
“It’s starting to mess with people’s emotions....It needs to end," one agent told Carr.
