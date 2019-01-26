Luxury car tied to break-ins leads police on chase through Buckhead, APD says

ATLANTA - A search for a luxury car tied to a dozen crimes in Atlanta escalated Thursday night during a police chase in Buckhead.
Cellphone video a witness gave Channel 2 Action News shows part of an Atlanta police pursuit near Peachtree and Piedmont roads.
Speeds reached nearly 100 mph before police canceled the pursuit due to safety concerns.
"I think the most disturbing part is that they don't really have a moral compass," a representative with the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
The officers were after the people in a black Mercedes-Benz tied to at least 12 car break-ins across metro Atlanta.
Johnson is speaking with a woman who said she almost became one of the victims, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- President Trump announces deal to temporarily reopen government
- Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' man police say killed 4, injured another
- 20s to start the weekend -- and possible snow headed our way
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}