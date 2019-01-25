0 Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' man police say killed 4, injured another

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police continue to search for the man they say killed four people and injured another in shootings across two crimes scenes.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernades returned to one crime scene Friday where she found someone had created a small memorial for two of the victims.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Daylon Delon Gamble, 27. They said he is considered armed and very dangerous.

The victims have been identified as Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, Jaequnn Davis,19, Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26.

Peerless Brown, 24, was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center for his injuries after police said he was shot in the face.

Relatives of one victim told Fernandes they don't know why these terrible shootings happened.

“My best friend got killed. It hurt. It hurt me real bad. I can’t believe it,” Jason Jackson said.

Police said Gamble went on a shooting rampage in the small Rockmart neighborhood Thursday night

“All I heard was gunshots,” said neighbor Shirley Ware.

Ware said all four victims are related and they’re also related to Gamble. But no one seems to know why the shooting happened.

Fernandes did some research on Gamble and found a Cartersville address where he may have lived before. No one at the address recognized the photo of Gamble that GBI officials released Friday.

Investigators said Gamble is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Neighbors in the Rockmart neighborhood, still stunned by the shooting, said they just want Gamble off the streets before he hurts anyone else.

“Just sad. So much senseless killing here, you know?” said neighbor Robert Brogman.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Rockmart police at 770-784-6558 or 911.

