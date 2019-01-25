Community remembers standout Georgia softball player, 24, killed in crash

ATHENS, Ga. - A community is mourning the loss of a standout Georgia softball player killed in a crash.
Geri Ann Glasco, 24, died Thursday in an accident in LaFayette, Louisiana. She was the daughter of University of Louisiana softball coach Gerry Glasco.
Glasco was a pitcher on the University of Georgia softball team her freshman year, where she was named SEC co-freshman of the year.
Before attending UGA, Glasco played for Oconee County High School.
Channel 2's Tom Regan was in Athens, where he talked to Glasco's high school coach.
Brian Edes said he was amazed by Glasco's athletic talent when he coached her during her senior year.
"She was my Hershel Walker," Edes said, referring to the former UGA and NFL football star. "One of those once-in-a-generation type of players that you're fortunate enough to have."
How the softball community is remembering Geri Ann Glasco, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- President Trump announces deal to temporarily reopen government
- GBI identifies man wanted in shooting deaths of 4 people in Polk County
- Woman bitten by python hiding in toilet
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}