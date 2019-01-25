ATLANTA - North Georgia will wake up to temperatures in the mid-20s on Saturday, with possible snow heading our way next week.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a cold front that will move through on Tuesday, bringing with it the potential for snow showers and the coldest temperatuers of the season.
Confidence increasing on snow potential next Tuesday. We will keep you informed through the weekend so you'll all be prepared. Extreme cold will follow. pic.twitter.com/BBZeRC6sVQ— Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) January 25, 2019
Metro Atlanta hit a high in the 40s Friday. Although the mornings will be cold, Saturday and Sunday should reach highs around 50 degrees.
I showed this on @wsbtv at Noon. This weekend will be dry. I also showed a cold front with a chance for snow Tuesday.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 25, 2019
I'll be updating that forecast with the latest date at 5pm on Channel 2. See you then! pic.twitter.com/N12IlG5yQm
Severe Weather Team 2 will be monitoring the cold front and possible snow headed our way. Stay with us as we update and break down the newest models all weekend long on Channel 2 Action News.
