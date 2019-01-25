  • 20s to start the weekend -- and possible snow headed our way

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - North Georgia will wake up to temperatures in the mid-20s on Saturday, with possible snow heading our way next week.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a cold front that will move through on Tuesday, bringing with it the potential for snow showers and the coldest temperatuers of the season.

    Metro Atlanta hit a high in the 40s Friday. Although the mornings will be cold, Saturday and Sunday should reach highs around 50 degrees.

    Severe Weather Team 2 will be monitoring the cold front and possible snow headed our way. Stay with us as we update and break down the newest models all weekend long on Channel 2 Action News.

