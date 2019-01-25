0 Flights delayed across East Coast as air traffic controllers call out sick

ATLANTA - The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Friday that there was a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport and that flights are delayed in New York and Florida airports due to air traffic controller absences.

The current slowdown in the airspace over Florida and New York is due to staffing shortages in Washington and Jacksonville, an FAA spokesperson told ABC News.

The most critical staffing shortage is the Washington shortage, which affects New York airspace in terms of incoming and outgoing flights.

The FAA is trying to clear the airspace, which should take about another hour, the spokesperson said.

The ground stop early Friday meant that flights could not fly into LaGuardia airport, FAA said. The ground stop has since been lifted.

Air traffic controllers (ATCs), whose numbers were already at a 30-year low, have been working without pay for 35 days, because of the partial government shutdown.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources," FAA spokesman Gregory Martin wrote ABC News in an email.

Friday marks the beginning of the second missed paycheck for as many as 800,000 partial U.S. government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history. President Trump and Congressional Democrats are still at at stalemate over the federal budget. The president insists on funding for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, a key campaign promise.

"We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information," Martin said.

Channel 2's Nicole Carr spoke with Dan McCabe with National Air Traffic Controllers Association. He told her business is running as usual right now among air traffic controllers at the Atlanta airport. According to the FAA's website, flights leaving Atlanta for the impacted airports, including LaGuardia and Newark, are experiencing delays of more than an hour.

