0 Missing 3-year-old found alive after three-day search

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. - UPDATE: Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said that 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was found alive after missing for three days.

Officials said he was found around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other details on where the child was found have been released.

EARLIER:

The search continues for a North Carolina 3-year-old who disappeared earlier this week.

According to The Associated Press, Casey Lynn Hathaway, 3, was last seen Tuesday playing with two kids, both family members, in the backyard of his grandmother's Craven County home. A relative called 911 to report him missing after he didn't return to the house with the others, the Craven County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies "responded within minutes" and began "an intense search," according to the Sheriff's Office. Federal and state investigators, members of the U.S. Marine Corps and hundreds of volunteers have joined the search, the AP reported.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who lives near Toler Road in Ernul to search their properties for the boy, described as white with blond hair and brown eyes. He stands about 28 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 252-636-6703 or 252-633-0498.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

