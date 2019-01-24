School board member stabbed more than 17 times

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned someone stabbed a newly elected Spalding County school board member, who is now recovering in the intensive care unit at Atlanta Medical Center.
Ricardo Syntel Brown, 33, was stabbed more than 17 times outside his home in Spalding County on Monday around 9 a.m.
Deputies told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they know exactly who stabbed the school board member. Although they say they know who the suspect is, deputies have not yet made an arrest.
They turned the case over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and GBI officials went to AMC on Thursday and interviewed the victim from his hospital bed.
Fernandes speaks with family members and details why there hasn't been an arrest yet, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
