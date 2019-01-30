More than 1M to arrive for Super Bowl, several agencies tapped to keep everyone safe

ATLANTA - There's only four days before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta -- and Wednesday was the busiest day so far, leading up to Sunday's big game.
Forty different state and local agencies and 25 federal agencies have been planning for two years to keep more than a million fans safe.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen headlined the official Super Bowl LIII security briefing Wednesday where she had high praise for local public safety leaders and their teams.
“At the Department of Homeland Security, we’re proud to support the city of Atlanta," Nielsen said. “(Atlanta Police) Chief (Erika) Shields and the entire Atlanta area public safety team have done an outstanding job in developing their plan for this weekend’s activity. You can rest assured they have thought of every contingency and have worked extraordinarily hard.”
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant uncovers exclusive information from Atlanta Police Department's chief about the elaborate security plan during Super Bowl weekend, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Here's how you can see Budweiser Clydesdales in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl
- Sunshine and rain: Here's what we can expect for Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta
- Falcons' Quinn gives Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Marine
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}