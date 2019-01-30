From Atlanta to the Super Bowl: Sean McVay's parents say son is 'living out dream'

ATLANTA - Super Bowl LIII is a homecoming for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.
He grew up in Atlanta, where he played several sports and led his high school team to a state championship.
Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein sat down with McVay's parents, who talked about the many mentors who are part of their son's success, including some right here in Atlanta.
Tim and Cindy McVay are proud parents who still have their son's pictures and awards hanging on the wall.
Now their son and his team are in a position to win football's biggest game and hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.
"There's nothing better than watching your child live out their dream," Cindy McVay said.
